Due to the recent developments of the Coronavirus pandemic and constantly changing recommendations from the CDC, the Maryville Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously to following:

Suspend ALL activities, programs, classes and events until further notice Close Maryville Community Center through at least Sunday, April 5, 2020 The Parks and Recreation Board will meet again on Friday, April 3, 2020 to reevaluate if further actions are needed All memberships will be extended according to the length of the Community Center closure and refunds will not be given

During this time the facility will be thoroughly cleaned by personnel and Maryville Parks and Recreation staff will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed through our social media outlets. MPR appreciates your understanding and cooperation through this difficult situation

Sincerely,

Jeff Stubblefield

Director of Parks and Recreation

City of Maryville