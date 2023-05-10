Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel met with the Nodaway County Commissioners May 2 to dust off some 2009 plans to complete the paving of South Depot Street.

McDanel noted the gravel stretch between the New Nodaway Humane Society animal shelter and East Halsey had been on the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) in 2009. Engineering work was completed at that time and the estimate of $3 million was determined. However when the council at that time, created the priorities for projects to be completed with the CIP dollars, the pavement improvements to South Munn were determined to rank a higher priority. So the plan was shelved.

Now with the new feature of a dog park added to Sunrise Park and the possible American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) dollars still on the table, Maryville leaders are beginning to eye the roadway project again.

The county had offered initially to allow the city to take 102 feet of the county’s eastern edge of property to straighten the street to a correct alignment at the present concrete portion on the southern part of the street. Polk Township concreted that part over 20 years ago with the consensus of city leadership at that time to complete the concrete paving to East Halsey.

Nodaway County Commissioners were in agreement at this week’s meeting to quit claim the deed of that portion of the county barn storage lot to the city once the area was flagged by a survey company. The only concern the commissioners wanted resolved was the close proximity to the storage shed which is directly east of the proposed streetway. McDanel will direct the surveyors to flag the area so the commissioners can visualize the proposed street.

McDanel reported he will be in contact with the leaders of the New Nodaway Humane Society to speak to the additional land needed to straighten out the street.

All present at the meeting agreed there is a significant increase of truck and car traffic used on this street than earlier and if the improvements were made, more vehicular traffic will be seen. No amount of money or timeline were discussed by either entity.

An update was given by McDanel about the proposed improvements to the roadways in the Village O subdivision. He noted a request for proposals for engineering work has been launched on the city website. The proposals would be reviewed June 1. Both county and city leaders noted the plan for road improvements to be within city specifications so possible annexation would not be impeded by the new street.