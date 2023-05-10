Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/2/23. The motion passed.

Checks: #82500-82516.

Requisitions: Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for gas and diesel.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Certificate of training from recorder’s association for Lisa James, recorder of deeds; inventory disposal form for the public administrator.

A resident of Polk Township stopped in to discuss road conditions within Polk Township.

Larry Jacobson, Snyder and Associates, stopped in to get documents signed regarding completed Bridges #0521004, #0261006 and #0910002. Jacobson also gave updates on projects. A call was put in to Andy Macias to discuss a potential bridge project. The commission, along with Jacobson and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, set a time for Thursday, May 11 to drive around to look at bridge projects. Also present: Engle.

A public hearing was held regarding the abandonment of the east .10 mile of Road #601 in Section 8, Township 63 North, Range 35 West, Polk Township. Walker called the hearing to order and turned it over to Patton to read the notice. Walker then opened the hearing up to questions and discussion from the public in attendance. Walk made a motion to abandon said portion as the portion of the road is not currently maintained as a public road. This section of road does not serve any public need such as mail route or school bus route. The motion passed. Also present: Engle and Lawrence Barmann.

A call was put in to Chris Rader, Department of Natural Resources district conservationist and Chris Hamilton, program manager for Natural Resources Conservation Services (NRCS) regarding streambank stabilization. Hamilton asked that Rader set up a time to go look at the sites.

Lindsey Chaffin, Great River Engineering, called in to talk with the commission regarding the new round of BRO funding.

Sheriff Randy Strong stopped in to visit with the commission regarding the Jail Maintenance and Improvement grant process. The commission plans to further discuss the proposal submitted by NWMO Regional Council of Governments with Jerri Dearmont next week and get back with Strong.

A call was put in to Mike McCray, MOPERM, to discuss hail damage on sheriff’s vehicles. MOPERM will send an adjuster to look at all the vehicles at one time.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected Road #589, 475, 477 and 1056 in Polk Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A Jackson Township resident was called concerning a road.

Matt Pritchard, AT&T External Affairs regional director external affairs spoke with the commission.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 5/9/2023.