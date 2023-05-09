The North Nodaway R-VI Alumni Banquet will be held at 6:30 pm, Saturday, May 27 at the High School gymnasium, Hopkins.

Cost is $17 per person with alumni paying an additional $2 for dues. Checks are to be made out to the NN R-VI Alumni Association.

Reservations are due by Wednesday, May 17. To call-in reservations, contact Teresa DeMott at 660.562.3547, Sue Florea at 660.778.3739, Joyce Hennegin at 660.927.3682. By mail, send information and payment to Kathy Cross, 301 South 10th Street, Hopkins, MO 64461.

The association awards scholarships to graduating North Nodaway seniors.