The Nodaway County Commissioners presented framed lithographs of Mary Graham and Amos Graham to the Nodaway County Historical Museum recently. The Grahams are credited as the namesakes of the towns of Maryville and Graham in the county.

Those attending the presentation were: seated, Cathy Palmer and Tom Carneal, museum curators; standing, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns and Bill Walker, commissioners.

Walker and Palmer chronicled the transferring of the lithographs with a signed document.