The Maryville City Council held their regularly scheduled December 23 meeting to address the purchases of equipment and installation for the city-county consolidation of the 911 emergency dispatch services during 2020.

Bids were garnered earlier this fall through the guidance of SCG Consulting Services and the prices were guaranteed through December 31. All products will have a four-year warranty and are compatible with each other.

The following five contracts were approved in the short agenda meeting.

• Nelson Systems, Inc., Kansas City, voice logging recorder, not to exceed $28,861.24. It was the low bid from eight bidders. This system will be installed immediately at the Maryville Public Safety dispatch center due to pending equipment failure. The company will move the system to the new facility at a later date. This will cost an additional $1,000.

• Communications Venture Corporation, known as INDigital, Kansas City, 911 call handling, not to exceed $137,884.48. This was the low bid from four bidders.

• Geo-Comm, Inc., St. Cloud, MNGEO-Lynx server, software with six licenses, and mapping system, not to exceed $59,639.

• Watson Consoles, Poulsbo, WA, furniture for four dispatch workstations, base bid of $46,711 with an option of $28,725 for a supervisor workstation, task lighting, environmental controls, intensive use seating and a conference table. The base bid was the low bid from seven bidders. The total bid accepted was $75,436.

• Motorola Solutions, St. Joseph, Avtec Scout Enterprise dispatch radio console equipment, a base bid of $249,931, not to exceed $256,000. This bid did offer a $18,456 year-end incentive, however, it was not the lowest bid received.

The memorandum of understanding signed recently by the city and Nodaway County leadership states the county will reimburse the city for 50 percent of equipment costs by March 1, 2020. Northwest Missouri State University has also agreed to purchase the items that will be utilized for their police operations. The university station and the Nodaway County Sheriff’s unit will act as back-ups to the service.