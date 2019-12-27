Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 31 troopers graduated December 20 from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy.

The 108th recruit class reported to the academy July 1 for 25 weeks of training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 6, 2020.

Among the graduates was John L. Colwell, Maryville, who will be assigned to Troop A, Zone 2, in Platte County.

Four class awards were presented. The recruits accumulated points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics while at the academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earned the respective award. Trooper Eric M. Clark Jr. earned the physical fitness award, while Colwell earned the firearms award.