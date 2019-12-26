The City of Maryville is providing two locations for the disposal of real Christmas trees.

Trees will be accepted until Tuesday, January 15, 2020, at the City of Maryville’s Street Garage, located at Second Street and North Newton Street or the lower parking lot behind City Hall at 415 North Market Street.

Trees will not be taken for free at the Transfer Station as it is now being operated by a private party.

Please remove all lights, ornaments and tree stands before disposing your tree.

Those who have any questions regarding the Christmas tree drop off, call city hall at 660.562.8012.