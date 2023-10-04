At the September 25 Maryville City Council meeting, it was announced that the FY24 budget is expected to be approved on September 29.

The council approved the annual Northwest Missouri State Homecoming parade route on October 21. Street closures will begin at 7 am and the parade will start at 9 am.

The council recognized Sgt. Adam James with the Maryville Police Department for being awarded the Enoch B. Morelock Award.

A financial assistance agreement with the MDNR through the ARPA Lead Service Line Inventory Program for the Maryville lead service line inventory project was authorized. The financial agreement provides $118,800.01 in grant funds which will be used for a contract with HDR Engineering, Omaha, NE, for $150,475. The city will provide a local match of $31,674.99.

A special use permit for Max Stidham was accepted for a property at 819 East Fourth Street. He is looking to convert an existing detached garage into a rental unit.

The supervised work release program with the Maryville Treatment Center was approved. This program allows certain offenders to gain work skills and productive habits. The Public Works Department utilizes the program for mowing and ground maintenance. The city will compensate each worker $7.50 per day, for work from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm.

A memorandum of understanding with Northwest Missouri State was authorized for stormwater improvements. Maryville was awarded $3,726,799 in grant funds for the $4,717,467 project. An engineering contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Raleigh, NC, was approved for $420,600 with grant money covering $332,274 of that contract. The remaining local match of $88,236 will be split between the city and university. This memorandum of understanding outlines the reimbursement process with Northwest.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report. South Main Phase I is wrapping up some final bullet items, including sod being laid down.