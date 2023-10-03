Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Angie Cordell, deputy clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/26/23. The motion passed.

Inventory disposal forms from the custodial, assessor department; liquor license for Timbearcats Axe Throwing.

The commission reviewed the following information: emails from Joy Huddleston, ACP coordinator with NW Regional Council of Government; NW News Flash; Trylon, – Jeff Richardson inquiring about building permits and zoning.

Jeremiah Bragg, Nodaway County Firefighters Association gave an update on placing repeaters in the county. A call was placed to Grand River Mutual for more information.

Hughes Township board member Alan Rowlett discussed CART rock. Road #890, #891 were inspected by Walker and Walk.

Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development updated the commission on informational meetings being held with entities in the county for the EEZ board.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Mount Hope Cemetery CDs we renewed for the cemetery.

A service agreement was signed with Alert #1 for the jail.

Sean Baker spoke with the commission regarding the use of the courthouse parking lot.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 10/3/2023.