The Northwest Missouri Moon Festival, Saturday, October 7 has added a morning car show to the afternoon and evening line-up of country music at The Cove, 1602 South Main Street, Maryville.

The car show is starting with registration from 7 to 9 am; the show, from 8 am to noon. Car entry fee is $15.

The gates open for all of the events, 9:30 am; KC Wolf from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm; and face painting from noon to 4 pm.

Parking for the day-long event is off-site at 200 East South Avenue, Maryville. There is a $5 charge which goes to The Ark of Freedom which is running the lot. A free shuttle will be available to and from the event beginning at 8 am and ending at midnight.

The Moon Festival features the following musical acts back-to-back during the afternoon and into the evening:

• Dixie Cadillacs is a “honky tonk trio playing classic country, rock and blues from Kansas City, 12:30 to 1:15 pm;

• Dirt Road Addition, which plays a hard-hitting mix of country, rock and pop, 1:45 to 3:30 pm;

• Steven Bankey and the Flatland Band is a red dirt country band out of Kansas City, 4 to 5:30 pm;

• Ned Ledoux is an American country music singer and songwriter, 6 to 7:30 pm.

• The Marshall Tucker Band, the headliner of the festival, 8 to 9:30 pm.

• The Busch Pilots, a local group, will play in the beer garden from 9:30 to 11 pm.

The all day, family fun event will have bounce houses, paintball, bull riding, axe throwing, beer garden, food trucks and more. Tickets are $40 day of the event. To buy ahead for $30, visit tickets. northwestmissourimoonfestival. com. Bring lawn chairs or chair rental is available.