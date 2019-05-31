Linda Lajcak, owner of Victorian Rentals,321 West Fourth, addressed the Maryville City Council during the May 28 meeting concerning the city’s current noise ordinance.

Lajcak owns four properties near her residence and she requested the council add to the noise ordinance times when outside parties’ noise would cease.

She said when a neighbor complains the city police will come to a party, ask the party to either shut down or be less nuisance to the neighbors. However, within minutes, Lajcak said the party will restart with more racket.

Maryville Public Safety Director Keith Wood did speak to a current noise provision in the construction ordinance that no noise would be noticeable from 10 pm to 7 am.

Council member Matt Johnson suggested Lajcak organize more citizens who are concerned and revisit the council later.

On another note, she spoke about missing street signs which direct no parking are missing since the Fourth Street Corridor improvements several years ago. She said it impedes drivers’ line of sight when approaching the Fourth Street intersections.

Two city boards reappointed individuals. On the tourism board, Lily White, Greg Hansen and Josh McKim were reappointed while Jeff Stubblefield was appointed to take Aaron Dobson’s position. Zach Wray, Adam Teale and Bryan Grow were reappointed to the park and recreation board. All members of these boards serve three-year terms.

Other business addressed:

• Approved the creation of MIRMA Health and allow the mayor to execute the city’s participation with the program.

• Executed a hay lease with Robert Waldeier for the harvesting of 35 acres near the Maryville landfill.

Reports:

City Manager Greg McDanel reported seven bids were opened for the construction of the public safety facility ranging from $3.7 to $4.5 million. It is the plan to make a recommendation to the city council for bid awarding on June 10. He also told the town’s building codes have been updated to be in compliance with the International Building Codes and the changes will be presented to the council at the next meeting for adoption. McDanel reported the open burning period has been extended to June 9 to allow citizens more time to clean their yards and burn permitted refuse.

Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland reminded the council of the Vigilant Guard exercise at MOERA near Mozingo from June 2 through 7. For the disaster exercise, there are role players needed and the company is willing to pay the actors $250 for two days or $120 for one day of role play.

The council, along with city staff members, went into closed session for the topic of personnel.