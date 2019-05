William Austin “Bill” Sims, 71, Maryville, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico.

Services were held May 30 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. Military honors were provided by the Centralia VFW.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Semper Fi Fund in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 South Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

Online condolences may be left at arnoldfh.com.