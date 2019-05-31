The first Concerts in the Park of the season on Saturday, June 1 at Donaldson Westside Park Amphitheater has been moved to the Maryville Community Center due to extremely wet conditions and more expected weather.

The KNIM Country Showdown will start at 5:30 pm and Soca Jukebox will perform at 7:30 pm.

“With all the rain and more expected Saturday, we felt moving to the Maryville Community Center was the safest option,” Maryville Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stubblefield said. “We did inquire with other locations but the logistics just didn’t work out, so we’re moving it to our facility. We’re still having a smaller bounce house and HyVee will be offering food and beverages.”

For any questions, please contact MPR at 660.562.2923.