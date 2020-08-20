The Maryville City Council had a brief meeting August 10 with several contracts to authorize including one with Herzog Contracting Corp., St. Joseph, for improvements to South Main from Halsey to Lincoln Streets.

On July 29, Maryville received bid approval from MoDOT through the STP small-urban program to award the project to Herzog. not to exceed $116,025.25 for asphalt mill and overlay. MoDOT will issue a notice to proceed once fully executed contracts, insurance and bonds have been reviewed by them. The city’s street maintenance division will install new curb and an additional storm sewer inlet near Halsey Street to address storm drainage concerns in advance of the overlay.

This project will need the city’s match of $32,025.25 from the 2020 Capital Improvement Fund, leaving $51,561 for a budget cushion or carry-over into next year.

Another contract was approved by the council to purchase audio visual components from Northwest A/V, LLC for the Maryville Public Safety facility’s training room not to exceed $14,807. The quote includes a high definition ceiling mount projector, automatic drop-down screen, overhead microphones, in-ceiling speakers, HDMI compatible hardware, and installation. The proposed equipment is critical to expand training offerings for staff and volunteers.

The council authorized the purchase of an aerial ladder truck for the Maryville Fire Department to replace the currect 1981 truck that has been experiencing safety issues. A $1.3 million proposal from USDA Rural Development will allow the purchase that includes a $640,000 loan at 2.25 percent interest rate over 15 years. The annual payment will be $60,900 with $50,750 as a debt service payment. See article above for more information.

A resolution was passed by the council that will transfer the Maryville Housing Authority’s responsibility of the federal program, Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher to Nodaway County Housing Authority.

Another resolution was approved by the leaders affirming the Cities are Essential campaign calling for $500 billion in direct federal aid and economic relief from the pandemic over the next two years. The resolution requests federal emergency support to be paid directly to municipalities instead of through the county governments. Maryville has received $60,000 of the CARES Act funding from Nodaway County, which $50,000 went to the medical priority software for the consolidated 911 dispatch center.

Reports

City Manager Greg McDanel spoke about the closing of foot-traffic to city hall hours for August so far, the East Third Street improvements that should proceed within the next two weeks and he announced that at the next council meeting he will present four ordinances concerning downtown overlay plan. He also noted he believes the wearing of masks is helping.

Councilman Jason McDowell echoed McDanel’s remarks by reporting the new positive virus numbers are down.