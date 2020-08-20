Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces five individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now 257 confirmed cases for Nodaway County;

all 257 cases have had a positive test and are only counted once in the case count. There are currently 65 active cases, and 192 individuals have been released from isolation. Thirteen individuals have been hospitalized, and seven have since been released.

The first death of a Nodaway County resident due to COVID-19 was reported; the individual was a female between 80-89 years of age that had been hospitalized.

The affected individuals include one female between 10-19 years of age, one female between 20-29 years of age, and two females and one male between 40-49 years of age. These individuals are isolated in private residences.

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.