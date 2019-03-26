After an official public hearing during the March 25 meeting, the Maryville City Council nodded in approval of the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Management Plan.

The city-staff updated plan spoke to six divisions of duties and plans which involved public education, involvement and participation, discharge detection, runoff control, new development management and pollution prevention. The nine-page document gave a brief history and geographic details of the city’s stormwater program which noted the stormwater drains into three main streams, White Cloud, Peach Creek and the 102 River. With each minimum control measure there are detailed plans, the best management plans including the measurable goals to be evaluated by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MoDNR), watching for compliance issues.

Two contracts were executed dealing with street reconstruction. Snyder & Associates, Maryville, will provide engineering services at $17,496 for the South Main mill and overlay project from Halsey through Lincoln. Another contract was approved with Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments for the South Main Corridor BUILD grant construction administrative services at $75,000 over the three-year period.

Other business addressed included:

• Appointed Phil Schreck to the Planning and Zoning Commission to finish Robert Cronk’s term.

• Acknowledged a petition to annex a property located north of 16th Street owned by Kailey and Jonathan Black, which is adjacent to another recently annexed property. The plan is to build a tri-plex apartment building.

Reports

City Manager Greg McDanel had several announcements: recognized Jason McDowell for being named in Ingram’s Magazine “Top 50 Missourians You Should Know”; the public library’s recent Children’s Business Fair sold $2,064.49 worth of merchandise so they collected over $170 worth of sales tax; he and Ryan Heiland presented a draft of downtown design guidelines to the MDIO organization and Heiland is attending the Main Street Conference in Seattle, WA; public safety is partnering with Nodaway County to receive a new cellebrite instrument allowing the analysis of cell phone data through a Rickard Trust grant; sewer maintenance crews have been busy with 61 work orders and 51 locates; 75 ton of pothole patching has been done since March 1; legislative updates of 10 issues; and several seasonal job openings at Mozingo.

Councilman Matt Johnson noted The Ministry Center is offering aid to the flood victims who are temporarily located at Mozingo RV Campground or in the area.

McDowell attended a recent Northwest classroom exercise where McDanel explained the use tax ballot issue and he was impressed with the Northwest students asking questions.