The Nodaway County Health Center food establishment inspection reports for March given by a department official:

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1622 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection March 4

Priority: Observed chicken breast hot held on buffet below 135 degrees, corrected on site.

Core: Kitchen wall tiles adjacent to floor cracked and broken, soda tree frame and soda boxes soiled with syrup, intake ventilation grate in dining area soiled with dust and debris, corrected on site.

William Coy, 1 Fall Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection March 6

Priority: Quat-sanitizer in three-bay sink testing below 200 ppm, potato salad store in prep table above 41 degrees, both corrected on site.

Core: Observed food debris below table mounted meat slicer, hand towel dispenser adjacent to walk in freezer out of towels, both corrected on site; Sheetrock in disrepair adjacent to wall mounted fry punch

Planet Sub, 217 West Fourth, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection March 5

Priority: Bucket of quat-sanitizer testing below 200 ppm, six pound, 11 ounce can of pizza sauce stored with a sharp dent and observed rubber spatula with loose and flaking rubber not easily smooth and cleanable, all corrected on site.

Core: None.

HyVee Grocery, 1217 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection March 7

Priority: Pre-cooked bbq ribs cold held above 41 degrees in open air cooler, six pound, seven ounce cans of tomato sauce stored on retail shelf with sharp dents, and chemical cleaner stored above cans of beer in wine and spirits storage room, all corrected on site.

Core: Loose popcorn seeds on shelving in aisle seven, customer food sampling display in aisle two not a single serve containers to prevent cross contamination, both corrected on site; frost build up on ice cream containers in aisle eight, loose food items below bulk food dispersing bins in aisle 11, dairy cooler shelving soiled with dried milk, gallon of Red Diamond tea soiled with spilled or leaking tea, aisle nine reach in freezer grates rusty and not smooth and easily cleanable, leaking liquid laundry detergent stored on shelving aisle 16.

El Maguey, 964 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection March 11

Priority: Observed chipped salsa bowl, raw eggs stored over ready to eat foods in walk in cooler, both corrected on site.

Core: Counter top refrigerator missing accurate and conspicuous thermometer, missing ceiling tile above soda tree, observed employee drink in kitchen uncovered and without a straw or handle, handsink adjacent to back door towel dispenser, case of single use to go containers stored on floor in dry storage area, all corrected on site; wet nested drinking cups stored at drink station.

HyVee Chinese Express, 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection March 14

Priority: None.

Core: Rice warmer exterior soiled with food debris.

HyVee Dining, 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection March 14

Priority: Container of cut black olives stored in walk-in cooler beyond its used by date, corrected on site; orange juice cold-held above 41 degrees in reach-in cooler, cooler was voluntarily emptied.

Core: Hand towel dispenser empty at handsink located in ware-wash area, single serve pizza boxes stored on floor in dry storage area, both corrected on site; missing ceiling tile adjacent to walk-in freezer; floors in kitchen and ware-wash area pitted, not smooth and easily cleaned; soda fountain cabinet exterior and ice chutes soiled with syrup and debris.

Burny’s Sports Bar, 301 North Market Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection March 14

Priority: Bar soda gun soiled with biofilm, observed unlabeled chlorine sanitizer bottle behind bar, both corrected on site.

Core: Chlorine sanitizer bottle concentration above 200 ppm, excessive frost build up in reach-in freezer behind bar, women’s restroom on second floor middle stall out of toilet paper, all corrected on site; observed water standing in the bottom reach-in beer cooler located on the second floor, handsink in men’s room missing hand soap.

Pagliai’s Pizza, 611 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection March 15

Priority: Observed table mounted can opener cutting piercing point soiled with food debris, rubber spatulas with cracked and torn finish not smooth and easily cleanable.

Core: Basement unisex restroom without covered wastebasket, formica counter top located on basement prep table with corners in disrepair not smooth and easily cleanable.

A&G Restaurant, 208 North Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection March 18

Priority: Chipped plate stored in kitchen, case of raw meat stored above ready to eat foods in walk-in freezer, both corrected on site.

Core: All employees must wash hands before returning to work sign missing from men’s restroom, corrected on site.

The Stable Pub and Grub, 424 Fourth Street, Barnard, low priority

Routine inspection March 19

Priority: Unlabeled chlorine sanitizer spray bottle, corrected on site.

Core: Backroom door damaged and in disrepair.