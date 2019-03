Kenzie and Brad Wallace, Maryville, announced the birth of a son, Sager Burl, born Thursday, March 14, 2019, at SSM Health – St. Francis Hospital, Maryville.

He weighed eight pounds and 10 ounces and joins brothers, Creason, Dash, Wade and Wesly Wallace.

Maternal grandparents are Rhonda and George Harris, Burlington Jct.

Paternal grandparents are Dee Wallace, Hopkins, and the late Dick Wallace.

Maternal great-grandmother is Beverly Fuller, Burlington Jct.