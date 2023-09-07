At the August 28 Maryville City Council meeting, the council approved ordinances relating to the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.

A contract with Andrew Spire Construction, Maryville, for a cost of $121,620 was approved for the construction of a basement for the Mozingo Visitor’s Center. This is a planned 3,200 square foot facility with a storm shelter basement located near the information booth. This building is a top priority in the master plan. The city will purchase the materials and the Northwest Technical School students will provide labor as part of a partnership with Maryville R-II. White Cloud Engineering and Construction also was chosen for design build services related to water and sewer improvements for the facility at a price of $18,888. The council also approved the purchase of a new 2021 progressive Pro Flex 12 mower for Mozingo at a cost of $15,000 from the Maryville Country Club.

Downtown Maryville’s “Fall into Fun” event was approved from 3 to 7 pm, Sunday, September 24. There will be a street closure of Main Street from Second to Fifth and Third and Fourth from Market to Buchanan.

Bryan Lemons from Downing’s Barber Shop and Jennifer Reidel of Styles N’ Styles, both Maryville business owners located in the 400 block of North Market were in attendance to receive clarification of the city’s pedestrian alleyway project. City Manager Greg McDanel stressed that no specifics were in place for any changes directly affecting the alleyway adjacent to their businesses as this is a multi-phase project, but the city will work with all of the businesses affected as the project moves along.

The levy and collection of real and personal property tax for 2023 was authorized. The general fund levy is 35.7¢, the library is 27.4¢, parks and recreation is 39.12¢ and debt retirement is 9.06¢ for a total of $1.1128 per $100 assessed valuation.

A bid from Motorola Solutions, Chicago, IL, was accepted at $23,310 for the purchase of 18 body-worn cameras and software for the Maryville Police Department.

It was approved to purchase a John Deere Z950M Z-Trak mower for Maryville Parks and Rec from Ag Power, Maryville, for $10,425. The city also authorized Waters Edge, Kansas City, for the aquatic feasibility study at a price of $43,700. The study will provide three options, upgrading the current MAC, a new outdoor facility and the possibility of an indoor/outdoor option.

McDanel gave his report. South Main Phase I is 95 percent complete, with just some final restoration items. There is a ribbon cutting celebration set for 2 pm, Monday, September 18. The city has received one bid for Phase II, but it was over budget with the RAISE grant dollars. The city is still exploring the next steps for Phase II. The city also received $767,837 in grant funding from the Missouri Department of Economic Development for the Downtown Pedestrian Alleyway Project to enhance two blocks between Main Street and Buchanan. The city also received $311,000 in grant funding for the visitor’s center at Mozingo.

A special meeting was also held August 24, where the following items were approved.

Resolutions authorizing certification and funding for the Munn Avenue Trail Extension Project, South Main Phase II, pedestrian enhancement and the South Main Trail Connection Project were approved through the MoDOT Transportation Alternatives Program. MoDOT issued a call for projects due on August 24.