First responders and their families are invited to a picnic at the park from 1 to 4 pm, Sunday, September 10 at Franklin Park by the Freedom Rock, Seventh and North Main Streets, Maryville.

As part of the Celebrate Community Week of Service, September 11-17, the Nodaway County Lions Clubs: Maryville Pride, Maryville Host, Pickering and Graham are going together to honor the service of Nodaway County first responders.

There will be food, games and activities. Attendees are asked to bring their lawn chairs. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be provided by the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association.

RSVPs are requested to lori.lincoln64@gmail.com, clementstaxidermy@hotmail.com or k.miller@fairwaymc.com.