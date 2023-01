Maryville native Elizabeth Harr Pineda has written “Words That Make the World Go Round” for children.

Pineda, the daughter of Dr. Pat and Teri Harr, Maryville, wrote a humorous, interactive approach to elevating children’s vocabulary. Children will learn about and use powerful, magical words “that make the world go round.”

The book is part of a series that teaches children about community service. It is for sale at the Nodaway News Leader for $18.