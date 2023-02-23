The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce is proud to partner with local businesses for its 61st Annual Farm-City celebration on Friday, March 3.

Upper tier sponsors of the event are Ag Power, Northwest Missouri State University, Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association (NCCA) and Nodaway Valley Bank (NVB).

The Ag Power John Deere dealership, traces its roots back to 1972 and remains a progressive, people-centric, family owned organization. It’s committed to serving customers throughout the region, partnering with them to deliver solutions, services, and products that meet needs and exceed expectations.

Northwest and its school of agricultural sciences offer a thriving agricultural program, dedicated to hands-on experiences which are poised to serve student interests and the needs of the agricultural, food, and fiber industry. Its RT Wright Farm is home to beef, swine, dairy and sheep enterprises, as well as row and forage crops.

The NCCA is dedicated to promoting the beef industry while enhancing the leadership of cattlemen and cattlewomen. It donates beef for many community events and to the county school cafeterias.

NVB, which has served the financial needs of Northwest Missouri citizens for over 150 years, is a ticket sponsor again this year. NVB is a full service bank with multiple locations and services to meet the needs of all customers.

Additional sponsors are the Nodaway County Soil and Water Conservation District and Farmers Mutual Insurance of Nodaway County. The Chamber is grateful for all sponsors helping to salute Nodaway County’s agricultural industry and leaders on March 3 at Northwest’s Ag Learning Center.

Coffee and networking begin at 7:30 am; breakfast is at 8 am. Award presentations include the outstanding farm family, woman in agriculture, farm youth, conservationist and advocate. Missouri Century Farms, Extension Honor Roll members and Nodaway County Agriculture Hall of Fame inductees will also be recognized.