At the February 13 Maryville City Council meeting, a contract with Snyder & Associates, Maryville, was approved for professional engineering services for the Park Avenue sanitary sewer improvements.

An analysis in 2018 examined sewer issues along Park Avenue between Oak and Dewey Streets. It provided short-term and long-term options to address the issues. The recommendation is to install grinder pumps on sewer service lines, which will ensure residents are protected from system backups. Five pumps will be installed. The quote from Snyder is $16,500 for engineering, and the FY 23 budget includes $50,000 for improvements along Park Avenue.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Burny’s Sports Bar and Upper Deck was approved for March 17, and will start at 5:17 pm. The 300 block of North Market Street will be closed from 4 to 6 pm.

The Tourism Committee had three appointments confirmed. Stephanie Yount, Downtown Maryville representative, Bob Hall, at-large representative and Cody Lamb, at-large representative were all approved for additional terms expiring March 1, 2025.

Maryville Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh was in attendance to present an antique trumpet that was owned by William Critchfield, who was Maryville Fire Chief in 1909 who used it to communicate with firefighters. The council got a chance to admire the piece of history.

The council approved two land leases for hangar space at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport. One hangar was previously owned by Kevin Rankin, and was recently purchased by Tim Randall. It requires updated land lease for hangar space. The lease reflects 1,162 square feet of hangar space at $255.61 per year. Another lease approved was for a new hangar being constructed by Tom and Traci Snyders. It will be built at a vacant parcel on the north end along the west side of taxiway. It will be 3,900 square feet, and include a 25-foot apron connecting to the taxiway. This lease will be from April 14, 2023 to December 31, 2043, at a annual rate of $858.

An ordinance to amend a section of the general business district of the Municipal Code was approved. The amendment is to correct a previous error from an ordinance approved on September 14, 2020. That ordinance allowed microbreweries to be principle permitted use in C-2 General Business District, but omitted short term rentals from principle permitted uses. This new ordinance amends the section, adding in short term rentals.

A special use permit for Jordan Stiens for her property located at 309 West Second Street as a airbnb was approved. Stiens sent in an application for a short term rental. The building is in the university neighborhood overlay zoned R-2, single family residence zone. The planning and zoning commission recommended approval on February 9 with the condition to construct off-street parking.

An agreement with SK Design Group, Overland Park, KS, was approved to provide professional engineering services for the South Main Trail connection project. The trail will run along South Main and connect to the existing trail network behind the Maryville Middle School and Mosaic Medical Center. The total cost from SK Design is $14,800.

The council also approved an ordinance amending the Municipal Code of Maryville in regards to marijuana. The amendment adds in sections from Amendment 3, which was passed in the November 2022 election.

A discussion around adding additional funds to the facade improvement grant program was held. It was approved to add $46,000 in ARPA funds to the grant program in order to cover three outstanding applicants for the grant program.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report to council. Phase 1 of South Main is approximately 78 percent complete. The bulk of excavation for the new Walmart drive is complete, with a closure of the entrance set to be in late March. The city sent the final draft of the RAISE Agreement to MoDOT for review for South Main Phase 2. Once complete, the grant agreement will be presented to the council for approval. McDanel announced that administrative assistant Heather Griffith was recently promoted to community relations manager, a brand new position for the city. McDanel passed on congratulations to Mozingo Golf Course Superintendent Tim Wolters, Head Golf Pro Kyle Easter and all staff at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park after GolfPass+ announced that Sechrest 18 was their best course in Missouri.