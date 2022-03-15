Make it Maryville is sponsoring a Spring Open House from 9 am to 4 pm, Saturday, March 19 with several local businesses participating.

“Make it Maryville understands our small businesses need a helping hand especially right now,” Holly Kay Cronk, Make it Maryville organizer and business owner, said. “It has been and is even more important now that we reinvest in our community to revitalize the local economy, increasing self-reliance for products and services used in our daily lives.”

The participating businesses include: Barnyard Boutique, Black Pony, Blue Willow, Fantastic Fido’s, Ferluknat Farm, Five Mile Corner This & That, Grill Sergeant, Horizon Produce and The Plant House, Kool Kats, La Chic, Maryville Florists, Minnie Lane, Planet Sub, Posh, Student Body, The Haircut Place, The Hangar, Thrifty Boutique, Timbearcats, Toploaded Cards and Games, Twice Is Nice, White Elm and William Coy.

Each business will have various specials, sales and events which will be posted on their Facebook pages and then promoted on the Make it Maryville Facebook page.

Cronk said as part of Make it Maryville’s efforts to promote locally-owned businesses and increase awareness, the organization sponsors four shopping events each year, the Spring Open House, June Shop Hop, Fall Open House and Christmas Shop Hop. The events are made possible through grant money from the Maryville Tourism Committee.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/MakeItMaryville.