Trent Townsend, Brinley Conn, Kyle Stuart, Cassidy Kline, Emily Pearce, Monica Conover, Alex Peck, Lexi Hoskey, Mason Marriott and Lily Hansen set at the table during rehearsals for the Maryville High School spring play, “Nooses Off.”

The production is a high school adaptation of the 1982 play “Noises Off” written by Michael Frayn. The plot follows an amateur theater company’s murder mystery play but the real mystery is whether the cast and crew can get through it all.

The play will be presented at 7 pm, Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18 and at 2 pm, Saturday, March 19 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Performing Arts Center at MHS.

Tickets are $5 and may be purchased ahead at showtix4u.com/event-details/ 62407 or at the door.