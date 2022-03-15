Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 3/3/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to iCounty Technologies, LLC; invoice to Schraeder Law Firm; invoice to Snyder & Associates for BRO-074(62).

Requisitions: Sheriff to Northwest Auto Repair for repairs to Unit #715; sheriff to department of revenue for January and February for deputy sheriff salary supplement; Road and Bridge to Linde Gas & Equipment for equipment; to JJ Keller & Association for office supplies.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #80078-80100.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Advertisement for bid on Bridges #0521004; #0700001, #091002 and #0261006; board of advisors invite from the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, 2022 MAC Legislative Day; road and bridge fuel and equipment report; thank you notes from Nodaway County Historical Society and from Northwest Foundation, Inc.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave crew updates.

Jeff Farnan stopped in to introduce himself to the commission and let them know he is running for the open 1st District State Representative seat.

The commission reviewed documents sent by Brian J. Madden of Wagstaff & Cartmell to Brett Hurst, J.D of Brett Hurst Law office regarding the opioid resolution. Burns made a motion to adopt Resolution #03082022 and sign off on the Memorandum of Understanding (between the State of Missouri and its Political Subdivisions on proceeds relating to the Settlement of Opioid Litigation. All were in favor. The documents were signed and returned via email to Hurst and Madden.

Jerri Dearmont, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, called to update the commission on the CDBG documents and invoice #2 for BRO-B074(62) Bridge. Burns also got an update on the CDBG project for the City of Parnell grant. Dearmont stated that they are waiting on documentation.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, informed the commission that the county had been reimbursed for the sale of the Mobilized Emergency Recreational Vehicle (MERV.) This money was put into the general revenue account.

Reviewed the FEMA-4451-DR-MO (PA ID #147-99147-00) documents.

A call was taken from a local contractor with questions on the upcoming bid for the CART Rock.

Jackie Cochenour, Northwest Child Advocacy Center (CAC), stopped in to let the commission know that she is moving forward with carpet in the office area and that it will be paid through donations including labor. Cochenour discussed the cell phone she currently has came from the sheriff’s department. This will come out of the sheriff’s budget and there will be no reimbursement of the charges from the grant at this time.

A call was put in to Nodaway Valley Bank to see if there are names listed on the account for the Six Corners Cemetery. No trustee name is on the account at this time.

The 911 Oversight Board held their board meeting during the commission’s session time. Oversight Board members present were Walker, Burns, Walk, Bill Florea, director of operations for Nodaway County Ambulance District; Tye Parsons and Dannen Merrill, Maryville City Council. Also present: Maryville Public Safety Director Ron Christian and Lt. Mike Stolte; Northwest Regional Communications Dispatch Supervisor Jessica Rickabaugh and Assistant Supervisor Training Supervisor Stacey Rucker; Greg McDanel, City of Maryville manager; Jenkins, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum. The meeting was called to order at 11 am and adjourned at 11:50 am. There was not another meeting scheduled at this time.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The Commission inspected Road #656 in Jefferson Township and Road #652 and BRO-B074(62) Bridge both in Jackson Township.

Jenkins presented American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) fund requests from North Star Advocacy Center for approval. The commission approved four items totaling $12,547.60. An approval for $20,000 to St. Francis Foundation and an invoice to the City of Ravenwood for $2,512.41 were also approved.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 3/15/2022 as they are out for the quarterly Northwest Regional County Commissioners meeting.

March 10, 2022

Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns and South District Commissioner traveled to Hamilton to attend the quarterly Northwest Regional County Commissioners Association Meeting.