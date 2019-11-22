The City of Maryville and Maryville Parks & Recreation announced November 15 that a new park featuring a splash pad for children will be coming to Maryville in 2020 because of the generosity of former residents, Dick and Kay Thomson.

The Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play will be located on vacant property situated near the northwest corner of Highway V and South Munn Avenue. The park will feature a large zero-depth splash pad with spray features, musical play attractions, restroom facility, shade structures, benches and landscaping. Other features and additional play equipment will be included in the long-term vision for the park.

The vision of the entire Thomson family created the new park’s design. The Thomsons and their son, Doug, came to Maryville in 1966. Upon moving to the community, Kay began teaching at Eugene Field Elementary School until their second child, Jennifer, was born. Kay later returned to the school until retirement.

Dick joined what would become the Beavers, Thomson & Beavers law firm. He later joined Nodaway Valley Bank and retired as president in 2004. Dick and Kay recently celebrated their 80th birthdays and 57th wedding anniversary. Their children, Judge Doug Thomson and wife, Annie Thomson and Jennifer Strueby and husband, Dave Strueby, grew up in Maryville and raised their own children here.

“In 1966, our parents came to Maryville in a VW bug and moved in with relatives,” said Doug. “Northwest Missouri supported their businesses and life only got better. This is their ‘thank you’ to the community.”

Jennifer added, “I love how this is for all ages, abilities, disabilities, and incomes! It’s exciting that it can be enjoyed by this community as well as those who come to visit.”

“Dick and Kay Thomson, through their generous donation, will bring yet another unique asset to Maryville. Splash pads are safe and sustainable recreational attractions that everyone can enjoy regardless of income or socioeconomic status,” said Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel. “We cannot thank the family enough for investing in the children of this community.”

Maryville Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stubblefield said, “Maryville Parks and Recreation wants to sincerely thank the Thomson family for their vision to provide the citizens and youth of Maryville and Nodaway County with an attraction that is rarely seen in communities our size. This park will provide years of enjoyment for our community regardless of age or abilities.”

“As a parent and teacher, I’ve seen that when children see a puddle, they are drawn to make a SPLASH! We are so happy to add to the vitality of Maryville with this splash park, which will be free to all,” said Kay.

“We’ve been very blessed by the Maryville community and want to give back,” said Dick.

Over the next few months, the Thomson family will work with the City of Maryville and Maryville Parks and Recreation to transfer property, complete the design and initiate construction of the new park.