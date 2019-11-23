The Maryville High School English II class of Lora Larabee is hosting an open house at 7 pm, Monday, November 25 in the high school commons.

The students are completing a project-based learning unit over rhetoric and persuasion; as part of their unit, they chose to speak to the issue of vaping among high school students.

The students used self-directed questions to conduct their research; they composed and sent out a student survey. They also contacted and interviewed local health officials and did online research to get the information they needed. From there, they created projects designed to educate students as to the dangers involved with vaping in an effort to reduce the number who either are or have considered vaping.

The students will present their findings and answer questions at the open house, which is open to the public.