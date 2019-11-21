Nodaway County’s MU Extension office sponsored a meeting November 18 at the Nodaway County Administration Center for local elected officials and the general public to learn about the processes of Missouri’s Sunshine Law. The gathering saw nearly 20 people representing townships, towns, school boards and other tax-funded entities. Long time Extension leader, Jerry Baker, was introduced by Community Engagement Specialist Randa Doty, who covers Nodaway County. Each participant was given the new booklet produced by Missouri State Attorney General Eric Schmitt that addresses the open meetings and records law in layman’s terms. “A healthy democracy relies on an engaged citizenry informed by transparent government officials,” says Schmitt in the book’s introduction.