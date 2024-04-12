Elizabeth Alice “Betty” Bliley, 95, Stanberry, formerly of Conception Jct, died Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Pine View Manor in Stanberry.

She was born November 29, 1938, in Ravenwood, to Aloysius “Al” and Hazel Gertrude Comer Schuetz. She attended grade school in Ravenwood, and graduated high school from Immaculate Conception School in Conception.

On November 30, 1946, she married Ralph Andrew Bliley at the Immaculate Conception Basilica Abbey. He preceded her in death in 2013 after 67 years of marriage.

Mrs. Bliley worked as a supervisor at NOCOMO Industries in Maryville.

She was a member of the St. Columba Catholic Church, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus, and a 75-year member of Tri-C American Legion Post 464 Auxiliary unit, where she was the past district and unit president.

Mrs. Bliley’s body has been cremated. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am, on Monday, April 15 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. The burial will follow in the St. Columba Cemetery, Conception. A Rosary will be held at 5:30 pm, Sunday, April 14 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The visitation will follow from 6-8 pm.

Memorials are suggested to the Mosaic Hospice, St. Joseph, or the Auxiliary Unit of Tri-C American Legion Post 464, Conception Jct.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.