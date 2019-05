Joyce Arlene Frear Boese, 94, Riceville, IA, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at Riceville Family Care, Riceville.

Services were May 9 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Riceville, with Pastor Michael Parris officiating. Interment was in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, Riceville.

Arrangements were under the direction of Lindstrom Funeral Home, Riceville, IA.