Mary Ann Allard, age 75, of Maryville, died Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

She was born in East Grand Forks, MN on January 12, 1949.

She was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in East Grand Forks. After moving to Maryville to be close to her family, she worked at Energizer and later at Kawasaki from where she retired.

In keeping with her wishes, she has been cremated, and there will be a private family burial at a later date.

Arrangements have been directed by Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

