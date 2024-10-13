Jay Jenkins, 61, Clarinda, IA, died Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at his home following a brief illness.

Robert Jay Jenkins was born on January 30, 1963, to Gordon Max Jenkins and Shirley Rose (Milligan) Jenkins, Bethany.

The family moved from Ridgeway to Maryville in 1977 as Jay was entering high school. He graduated from Maryville High School in 1981. He then furthered his education attending Lincoln Tech School in Des Moines, IA.

He worked in construction, factories and he drove a truck. His last employment was with Lisle Corp. in Clarinda.

He was united in marriage to Linda Orme on July 22, 2011.

Memorial service will be held 11 am, Saturday, October 12, 2024, at the Nodaway Valley Funeral Home in Clarinda.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be held privately at a later date at the Braddyville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Jay Jenkins Memorial Fund.

Memories can be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome. com.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda.