Glenda Joy Barnhouse Stephenson was born January 15, 1944 in Harrison County, to Gladys Mildred Glenn Barnhouse Mosbarger and Francis “Hank” Earl Barnhouse.

She graduated from Eagleville High School and attended Gard Business School in Kansas City.

On April 14, 1963 she was united in marriage to Jerry Grogan Stephenson. To this union three children were born Cindy, Christy and Mike.

Graveside services were Thursday, October 10, 2024 at the Kirk Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Nodaway Nursing Home.

Arrangements were under the direction of Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City.