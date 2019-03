Marty Lee Hill, 63, Platte City, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the North Kansas City Hospice House, North Kansas City.

Funeral services were March 11 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Maitland Cemetery, Maitland.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.