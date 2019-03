Shirley J. Higdon, 80, Amazonia, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Pine View Manor in Stanberry.

Funeral services will be 2 pm, Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. Burial will be in Savannah Cemetery, Savannah.

Arrangements are under the direction of Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.