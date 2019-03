Paul Richard “Dick” Kiser, 91, Barnard, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

Funeral services were March 11 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Military services followed at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Memorials are suggested to the South Nodaway R-IV School District or to the Cole Camp School District General Scholarship Fund.

