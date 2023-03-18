Martin Junior Farnan Martin, 56, died Tuesday, March 9, 2023, in Clearmont.

He was born December 5, 1966, to Mark and Kathryn Farnan in Maryville.

Mr. Farnan drove a school bus for 39 years and worked as the head custodian for Maryville Middle School for seven years.

He was pastor at Sheridan Methodist, Hopkins Methodist, Barnard Methodist, and Guilford Methodist Churches through the years. He served several years with the NWMO Docudrama Planning Team and was a member of the Lions Club, where he will be honored with the Lions Club Rose Ceremony for his dedicated service to others.

Services will be at 11 am, Saturday, March 18 at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville. Burial will be at Barnard Cemetery, Barnard. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, March 17 at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville.

Memorials can be made to the Martin Farnan Benefit Fund.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.