Irma Delaine Collins, 88, Maryville, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at her home.

She was born December 14, 1934, in Bethany, to Forrest Wayne and Bonna Taggart Fordyce. She was a graduate of South Harrison High School, Bethany and received her masters degree in education from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On February 14, 1954, she married Jackie D. Collins in Harrison County. He preceded her in death June 4, 2001.

Mrs. Collins taught special needs education in the Skidmore school district for over 20 years.

She was a member of Wilcox United Methodist Church where she was a general conference delegate and choir leader for many years.

Services will be at 11 am, Friday, March 17 at Price Funeral Home. Burial will be in Wilcox Cemetery, Wilcox. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, March 16 at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.