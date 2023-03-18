Teresa J. Schwebach Jensen, 91, Stanberry, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at a Stanberry nursing home.

She was born December 27, 1931, to Mathew Joseph and Mary Barbara Kerns Schwebach.

On January 16, 1952, she married Martin T. Jensen in Conception. He preceded her in death January 14, 2009.

Mrs. Jensen was a supervisor at the Opportunity Workshop, and helped her husband on the farm.

She was a member of the St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Stanberry. She volunteered at Pineview Manor.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, March 11 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Stanberry. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry. A parish Rosary will be held at 5 pm Friday at the church with visitation to follow.

Memorials may be made to the Teresa Jensen Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.