Martha J. Durbin Pope, 85, Maryville, died Friday, December 25, 2020, at her home.

She was born September 13, 1935, in Maryville, to Alphonsus and Eunice Miller Madden. She was a 1952 graduate of the Ravenwood High School and a 1956 graduate of the DePaul School of Nursing.

On December 1, 1956, she married Orville Durbin in Maryville. He preceded her in death May 7, 1982. She later married Robert E. Pope on July 27, 1985. He preceded her in death June 15, 2015.

Mass of Christian burial was Tuesday, December 29 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery, Parnell.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.