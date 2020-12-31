Donald “Donnie” Edwin Waldeier, Jr, 55, Grant City, died Friday, December 25, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 26, 1965, in Mt. Ayr, IA, to Don and Ann Waldeier. He graduated from Worth County R-III High School in 1983. He attended Baker University on a basketball scholarship and later transferred to Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

A private family service was held Wednesday, December 30 with Interment in the Grant City Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Worth County R-III High School Athletic Fund.

Arrangements were under the direction of Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City.