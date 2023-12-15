Mark E. Harvey, 58, Clearmont, died Friday, December 8, 2023, at his home.

He was born on August 17, 1965, in Hiawatha, KS, to Don and Donna Harvey. He was a graduate of Sabetha High School, Class of 1984. He attended Flint Hills Technical College for HVAC graduating in 1993.

Mr. Harvey was an electrician, plumber and owned a heating and cooling company. He was a master mechanic with his own shop at one time.

Graveside services were Thursday, December 14 at LaMar Cemetery, Elmo.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the care of Price Funeral Home.