Leland LaVerne Messner, 88, Spring Hill, KS, died Monday December 4, 2023, at his home.

He was born October 16, 1935 in Gentry County to Leonard and Alma Johnson Messner. He graduated from Stanberry High School in the Class of 1953 where he was known as the flying Red Horse.

In March of 1957, he married Carol Sue Slagle. They bought a home in Shawnee, KS, where they lived for 41 years. In 1997 they sold their home in Shawnee and built a house in Spring Hill, KS.

Mr. Messner joined the Prairie Village Police Department in March 1964. After 37 years, he retired in 1990 as Lieutenant.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, December 16 at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

