Billy F. Shelton, 99, Maryville, died Monday, December 11, 2023, at Parkdale Manor.

He was born October 25, 1924, in Burlington Jct, to Harry and MayRee Byers Shelton. He was a graduate of Horace Mann HighSchool, Maryville.

On March 20, 1949, he married Deloris Hilsabeck in Maryville. She preceded him in death February 7, 2020.

Mr. Shelton served in the US Army during World War II in the Pacific Theatre. He was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed restoring antique tractors with his son Mark.

Services will be at 11 am, Friday, December 15 at Price Funeral Home. Burial will be in Barnard Cemetery, Barnard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

