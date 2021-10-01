Marilyn Grace Baird Gillenwater, 87, Barnard, died Friday, September 24, 2021, at her home.

She was born December 16, 1933, in Hamilton, to Lessing Marquand II and Norma Janice Schuster Baird. She graduated from Penney High School in Hamilton. She had lived in the Bolckow/Barnard area for the past 60 years.

No formal visitation is planned, and a private family service will be held. Burial will be in the American Legion Cemetery, Barnard.

Memorials can be directed to the Barnard Christian Church, 403 Morehouse Street, Barnard, MO 64423, or to the Barnard Historical Society/Depot, PO Box 101, Barnard, MO 64423.

