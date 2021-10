Karl August Zimmerman, 89, Burlington Jct., died Friday, September 24, 2021, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

He was born February 21, 1932, in Saugus, CA, to Karl Herman Zimmerman and Caroline Louise Elder Zimmerman.

On February 17, 1952, he married Beverly Rae Schondorf, in Las Vegas, NV. They were married for 54 years, until her passing on December 30, 2017.

Mr. Zimmerman’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. A private family service will be conducted at a later date.

Memorials can be directed to Mosaic Hospice, Maryville.

