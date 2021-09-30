The sounds of jazz music will fill the air Monday evening as the Northwest Missouri State University Jazz Ensemble and the Studio Jazz Ensemble perform an outdoor concert.

The concert, which is free and open to the public, begins at 7 p.m. at the Raymond J. Courter Pavilion on the Northwest campus.

Because no seating will be provided, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets or other seating and wear face coverings if a social distance from others cannot be maintained.

“We are looking forward to performing some fantastic music Monday night,” Dr. William Richardson, the conductor of the Jazz Ensemble and Northwest’s Dennis C. Dau Professor of Instrumental Music, said. “Both groups are playing very well, and our students have worked very hard this semester.”

Both the Studio Jazz Ensemble, conducted by Dr. Robert Pippin, and the Jazz Ensemble – Northwest’s premiere, audition-based jazz group – perform music representing a variety of styles. The ensembles perform multiple concerts on the Northwest campus annually, and the Jazz Ensemble regularly tours the four-state region.

For more information about these and other musical ensembles at Northwest, visit www.nwmissouri.edu/finearts/.