David Norman Carter, 99, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2024, at his daughter’s home in Fulton, Callaway.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm, April 15, 2024 at Floral Haven Chapel, 6500 S. 129th East Ave. Broken Arrow, OK with Chaplain Ken “Chappy” Farnham officiating. Military honors will follow at graveside.

David Norman Carter was born on November 21, 1924 in Joplin, Jasper. He enlisted in the US Navy 03-25-1943 and served as a Catapult and arresting gear operator and Aviation Machinist’s Mate aboard the USS Franklin and the USS Kadashan Bay. He entered the US Air Force the 16th of August 1950 at the rank of Corporal as Senior Aircraft Mechanic being promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

David was an aircraft mechanic with Rawdon Brothers Aircraft Inc. in Wichita, KS. During this time, he was a partner in a crop spraying business, building and maintaining aircraft for the business. He then worked for Cessna Aviation in Wichita.

In 1955, he was introduced by mutual friends to Dorris Maxine Hammers Cooper. They married September 3, 1955 in Joplin. Dorris entered the marriage with children from a previous marriage: Gary Clinton Cooper, Sandra Lynne Cooper and Charles Stephen Cooper.

Following the wedding the new family moved to Tulsa, OK, where David had accepted a position as aircraft mechanic at American Airlines from which he retired in 1984. Their daughter, Janis Kay was born March 9, 1957. David always role-modeled a strong work ethic while putting family first. He volunteered in the community and quietly cared for friends and neighbors’ needs.

Dave was a member of the “Glue Dobbers” model Airplane Club in Tulsa, hand building and designing planes for competition and fun. He taught his children aerodynamics by demonstration. David, and his daughter, Janis, rebuilt the engine of his Piper Pacer, then flew on weekends, and after school.

Summers were spent camping, fishing and water skiing. He was a Scoutmaster and later a Camp Fire Do Dad (A group of dads who maintained and supported Camp Fire youth camps and projects). It was not unusual for the neighborhood children to ask if he could come out and play. In the early 1970s, he surprised Janis with scuba diving classes, that were taught as a part of a program sponsored by American Airlines. They took the classes together and Scuba became an addition to vacations and camping trips.

David and Dorris were active members of the Hill Toppers Senior group following David’s retirement. David was a member of the Northeastern Oklahoma BMW Club. He rode his BMW in all 50 states and eight countries. He was recognizable at rallies by the hillbilly hat he wore. Dave, rode with his daughter Sandra’s husband, Don, and friends on dirt bikes across Mexico. He made the Three Flags run on his BMW three times. David, his son, Steve, and his nephew, Chuck, went to Costa Rica for deep sea fishing. David, “Pops,” fed a whole village on one fish. Dave rode in Enduros and motor cross races.

To celebrate his eightieth birthday, Dave, and a dear friend, took 30 days to ride from Tulsa up to Alaska, the Arctic Circle and back.

October of 2005 David moved to Cleveland, OK to be near his youngest daughter. He participated in the senior center activities in Cleveland, Sand Springs, and Tulsa. He went to most community dances in the region.

In 2020, he joined Janis’ family in a move to Maryville. He became an active member of the Nodaway Senior Citizens Center group. He went to area dances and was active in his community.

In December 2021, David moved to Fulton to be near Janis’ family. He became an active member of the Callaway Senior Center, playing cards and attending dances.

David celebrated his 87th birthday driving a NASCAR at Kansas Motor Speedway. Over the next several years these bucket list birthday activities included: hot air ballooning, ziplining over the Royal Gorge, ziplining with family and friends in Branson, go-cart racing with his great grandkids, indoor sky diving, axe throwing and at 97, taking two of his great grandsons on their first single engine aircraft flight.

David has been a member of the Freedom of the Road Riders local #26 Maryville. David earned oldest rider honors in Athens, OH in 2021 at the Honda Valkyrie National Rally Riding from Maryville and again in 2022 at the age of 98 in Billings, MT riding from Fulton.

What ever you chose to call him, David, Dave, Pops, Crazy Dave, or Daddy… You knew him to be of warm and generous heart, giving unconditional love. He is known for his since of humor, storytelling ability and his unique since of adventure. His personal motto was “If you’re not living on the edge you are taking up to much room.”

Preceding David in death were his parents, Chester Clifton Carter and Minnie Pearl Stark Carter Goodman; stepfather, Charles Goodman; brother, Gerrard Edward Carter; wife, Dorris Maxine Hammers Cooper White Carter; stepson, Gary Clinton Cooper and son-in-law, Edgar Donald Allan.

Survivors include daughter Janis Kay Carter Duryea, and husband, Harold Linn Duryea, Fulton; stepdaughter, Sandra Lynne Cooper Allan, Fulshear, TX; stepson, Charles Stephen Cooper, and wife, Marcia Kim Mathews Cooper, Senica, SC; grandson, Paul David Allan, and wife to be, Sonia Iborra, Llanars “Gironia,” Spain; granddaughter, Julie Lynne Allan Lawler, and husband, Kinton Lawler, Fulshear, TX; grandson, Jason Alexander Duryea, and wife, Crystal Rae Mickelson Duryea, Holts Summit; granddaughter, Lindsey Cooper Winstead, and husband, Michael Winstead, Climax, NC; Katie Cooper, Austin, TX; great grandsons, Gordon Allan, and wife, Rachel Allan, Arvada, CO; Logan X Duryea, Cooper E. Duryea, Clayton Lawler; Graylan Winstead; great granddaughters Emma Lawler, Anna Winstead, Carter Winstead; along with other family members and friends.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Callaway Senior Center, Fulton, or your local senior center, in memory of David N. Carter.